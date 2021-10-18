-
Gov. Eric Holcomb rolled out a regionally-specific portion of the state’s five-year infrastructure plan Thursday during a stop in West Lafayette. The…
Two different messages delivered just one day apart at Purdue University’s annual “Road School” appear to indicate a disconnect between Governor Eric…
Nearly 3,000 highway engineers and contractors are on the Purdue campus to learn the latest innovations in building cost-effective, long-lasting roads,…
On a day with a sub-zero wind chill factor, a frigid breeze is a topic for discussion.But in Frankfort today, it could be the wind itself that gets the…
A debate over a specific way to generate transportation funding dollars resurfaced during the third meeting of the state roads task on Thursday.The…
While many Central Indiana towns are using Community Crossings for paving projects in traffic-heavy areas, one is using the money as a stepping stone to…
State officials are taking the road funding debate outside the statehouse, to rural locations across the state.The meetings between the Department of…
The Tippecanoe County Commissioners say they want input from the mayors of Lafayette and West Lafayette before establishing a new bridge tax.The…
The road funding bill signed into law last week could raise your taxes, depending on where you live in Indiana.Forty-two counties already charge a vehicle…
Gov. Mike Pence Wednesday signed two bills into law that give state and local governments an influx of about $1 billion in road funding over the next two…