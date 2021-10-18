-
The Lafayette City Council Monday approved the first reading of a new ordinance aimed at preserving the city’s remaining brick streets.The ordinance would…
-
Why is part of South Street closed?Will the trees come back along Main Street?When, oh when, will Sagamore Parkway be done?Can the city construct a…
-
Governor Mike Pence says he welcomes House Democrats to the road funding conversation but believes their $2 billion infrastructure proposal could bankrupt…
-
Indiana House Democrats this week unveiled their proposal to solve some of the state’s road maintenance issues. The Minority Leader says it goes further…
-
It’s been a summer of sometimes frustrating road construction for Crawfordsville. Its local streets have been buffeted by orange cones and snarled by…
-
The Indiana Department of Transportation is asking a former contractor to either repave a stretch of Indiana highway that’s prematurely deteriorating or…
-
As Republicans and Democrats argue about the state of Indiana's roads and bridges, a nonpartisan report card is supplying ammo to both sides.The American…
-
One potential candidate for governor needs to get through this year's elections first.Thomas McDermott, Jr. hasn't been mentioned much in gubernatorial…
-
In 2005, Mitch Daniels brokered the Major Moves deal -- leasing the Indiana toll-road for $3.8 billion for 75 years. He told a Senate committee looking…
-
In a couple weeks, there’ll be a mayoral primary election in Frankfort. Since there are no Democrats running, whoever wins the Republican vote wins the…