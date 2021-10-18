-
The West Lafayette Community School Corporation is preparing its budget for next year.Board members heard from the administration about the outlook for…
Proceeds from a new bond sale will help fund several projects at West Lafayette schools. Chief Financial Officer Ross Sloat says about $800,000 will pay…
The West Lafayette Community School Corporation will work with a budget in 2013 that is nine-percent more than the 2012 version.The district board…
Next year’s spending plan in the West Lafayette Community School Corporation is expected to be about 8.3-percent more than the current version.Business…