"B Side" is the flip side of a vinyl record containing rare, less mainstream track(s). The Lafayette Symphony calls their 3-concert series the "B-Sides" -…
Greg Kostraba talks to Lafayette Symphony Orchestra’s Executive Director Sara Mummey and Music Director Nick Palmer about the L-S-O’s activities this…
The Lafayette Symphony Orchestra presents it’s “Fiesta Latina” concert Saturday evening at the Long Center.
The Prelude Project is an effort to cultivate and engage new and young audiences at Lafayette Symphony Orchestra (LSO) events. The initiative began last…
The Lafayette Symphony Orchestra will showcase young musical talent at its concert featuring the winners of the annual Keller Competition Saturday night.…