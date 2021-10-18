-
Indiana’s first and newly appointed Secretary of Education was voted in as chair of the State Board of Education by its members Wednesday. Now, Secretary…
-
The Indiana Department of Education released 2019 federal school ratings Friday, while state letter grades remain on hold. Districts and schools received…
-
Fifty-five schools – 2.6 percent of the schools in the state - earned an accountability grade of F last year, according to the Indiana Department of…
-
A-to-F school grades for Indiana schools were released Tuesday, following months of concerns about how lower ISTEP scores would affect them. Schools could…
-
Governor Pence signed two education bills into law Thursday aimed at curbing negative consequences for teachers and schools as a result of the 2015 ISTEP…
-
Results from the ISTEP+ test administered during the 2014-15 school year have finally been released – but the picture they paint is not pretty for Indiana…
-
The Department of Education is praising efforts in Indiana’s Senate to address school accountability this session, following a rocky year for the state’s…
-
In preliminary numbers compiled by the State Board of Education staff, 17 percent of Indiana's K through 12 schools will be considered failing under the…
-
Indiana schools are one step closer to seeing their ISTEP+ results from last spring. During their meeting Wednesday, the State Board of Education approved…
-
Governor Pence says he's not ruling out modifying Indiana's school accountability grades to adjust for the transition to new state standards, but says he…