-
Transportation problems for schools are spilling over to some after-school programs. The lack of bus drivers or other staff across Indiana is hindering…
-
During the past decade, school districts across the state have cut bus routes to save money, meaning getting to and from school is a much bigger chore.A…
-
Indiana school buses might feature ads next year under a proposal added to the state budget.The Senate unanimously endorsed a pilot program allowing three…
-
The Indiana Supreme Court upheld a trial court’s decision that schools are not required by the state constitution to provide transportation for students.…
-
Does the Indiana Constitution require public schools to offer free transportation to their students? That’s the question being considered by the state…
-
A lawsuit over whether school districts can charge parents fees for transportation will go before the Indiana Supreme Court. The state Court of Appeals…
-
As the school year begins, students are already facing a lot of expectations such as performing well on state assessments and meeting the state’s learning…
-
It had already been made illegal by the legislature, but the state‘s Court Of Appeals says charging parents for busing their students to public schools…