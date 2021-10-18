-
Indiana schools will have more than $881 million available starting next month to help pay for the ongoing fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic as part of…
-
Without additional emergency pandemic funding, the upcoming legislative session in Indiana will be critical, especially for schools.Lawmakers will write…
-
The Indiana State Board of Education unanimously approved a proposal to maintain full funding levels for schools operating online this fall. School…
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb is pitching an idea to calm concerns about school funding, but school leaders are doubtful it will truly clear up the problem and say it…
-
Indiana will receive millions of dollars in education funding under the federal CARES Act – the stimulus package to help mitigate the economic impact of…
-
An emergency loan taken out by Delphi Community Schools last week could be paid off by the end of the year – but only if officials are careful and…
-
A Saturday breakfast with lawmakers who represent Tippecanoe County in the Indiana General Assembly generated so many questions from attendees about…
-
In the second of WBAA’s mini-golf conversations about the 2018 elections, Indiana State Senate candidates Sherry Shipley and Ron Alting hit the links for…
-
As lawmakers close in on the end of the legislative session, they're working to finalize a bill that would address the state's school funding gap.The…
-
State lawmakers want to figure out how to identify and help school corporations before they fall into financial distress.Monday a study committee heard…