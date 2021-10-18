-
A first-of-its kind case that was filed with the Secretary of State’s office has led to the arrest of a Pennsylvania man on allegations he was running a…
-
Former Secretary of State Charlie White is still not eligible to run for state office after a ruling from the state Court of Appeals.In a unanimous…
-
An attorney for former Secretary of State Charlie White says Indiana law was misapplied when White was convicted in 2012 of six criminal counts stemming…
-
Indiana’s Governor will be allowed to hand pick the new Secretary of State.The state Supreme Court ruled Thursday that former Secretary of State Charlie…
-
A Marion County judge ruled Indiana Secretary of State Charlie White was ineligible to run in last year’s election.Judge Louis Rosenberg found evidence…