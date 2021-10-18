-
Amid concerns about cost and effectiveness, the State Budget Committee tabled a vote Friday on adding new security measures to Indiana Statehouse…
A year to the day after an engineering student was murdered on campus, the Purdue community Thursday attempted to mark the event with a campus-wide moment…
When Bloomington police officer Matt Gilmore gets into his squad car, he has an extra set of eyes.The Bloomington Police Department purchased 30 body…
In the wake of campus shootings at Purdue and Florida State Universities this year, Indiana University Tuesday held an exercise for the first time,…
Some changes in security procedures will be in effect Saturday for the 500 Festival Mini Marathon in Indianapolis.The changes come in the wake of the…