Frankfort will return to weekly, citywide recycling collection next month. The switch comes after a July fire leveled local recycling facility Werner and…
Democrat Cathy Gross defeated Republican Matt McKean in Monticello’s mayoral race Tuesday, taking home more than 56 percent of the final tally. Gross, a…
Delphi officials have suspended curbside recycling pickup for residents. The decision is the result of a July fire that destroyed a Frankfort recycling…
In a May Republican primary and a November general election against a Libertarian challenger, Frankfort Mayor Chris McBarnes won overwhelming victories.So…
Independent Shane Evans has won Delphi’s mayoral election, garnering more votes than the Democratic and Republican candidate combined. The election makes…