Wind turbine service technician and solar panel installer are two of the fastest growing jobs in the U.S. If passed, the infrastructure and budget…
Hoosiers who want solar panels on their home only have a year to install them to get the best return on their investment. Higher net metering rates are…
Duke Energy officials say the company will install its first field of solar panels on a university campus in Indiana when it puts 7,000 photovoltaic cells…
Legislators are looking to slam the brakes on rising electric costs. Ten years ago, industrial electric bills in Indiana were the sixth-lowest in the U.S.…
A new 20-acre solar park has opened in Crawfordsville – providing enough energy for a few hundred homes.But even as the city is set for a transformation…
A 3-megawatt energy park has opened in Crawfordsville.The Indiana Municipal Power Agency -- a group started by cities such as Crawfordsville which own…