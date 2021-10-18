-
A study on homelessness prevention in Tippecanoe County has reached its final stages.Solutions Beyond Shelter has released its findings, which now go to a…
The Corporation for Supportive Housing will reveal its plan today for solving chronic homelessness in Tippecanoe County.A meeting is set for two o’clock…
A collaboration of organizations is closing in on what are the best strategies for combating homelessness in the area.They are working together as part of…
A new collaborative effort is beginning to fight homelessness in Tippecanoe County.It’s called Solutions Beyond Shelter and aims at identifying the issues…