-
Indiana’s synthetic drug law bars the sale of certain compounds and look-alikes, while allowing the pharmacy board to add new compounds to the list of…
-
Indiana is struggling to keep so-called "synthetic drugs" off store shelves, but legislators don‘t expect any similar challenges with another banned…
-
A Senate committee passed a bill Wednesday that would clarify the state’s prohibition on synthetic drugs and the compounds used to make them.The…
-
Legislation drafted by a Lafayette lawmaker is now law.Senator Ron Alting’s bill strengthening the ban on synthetic cannabanoids such as Spice and Bath…