It’s the middle of the workday, and Chumley’s bar in downtown Lafayette is packed with people watching the NCAA tourney. They’re wearing work clothes—not…
In a university town, September usually means one thing: college football. But there’s another sport at Purdue you probably won’t catch on the Big 10…
Sales of archery equipment have spiked in the last couple years – especially among fans of movie heroes wielding bows and arrows. That archery craze has…
A former Purdue athlete and long-time athletics administrator has died.Roger Blalock passed away Monday at the age of 65.He recently retired as senior…
WBAA's Sam Klemet and student reporter Rob McMahon discuss the Purdue women's basketball team's Big Ten Tournament championship, preview the Boilermakers'…
WBAA's Sam Klemet speaks with Jeff Washburn of the Lafayette Journal & Courier about the Purdue men's basketball season and previews the upcoming Big Ten…
WBAA's Sam Klemet and Rob McMahon discuss the Purdue Volleyball team's season, which ended in the Sweet 16. They also cover both Boilermakers' basketball…