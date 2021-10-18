Stan Lambert

-
Work will begin soon on a slum and blight spot in downtown Lafayette. The city and the Wabash River Enhancement Corporation (WREC) are moving forward with…
-
A former industrial site in downtown Lafayette should be cleaned up later this summer. The 2.3 acres are just south of South Street along the river.It was…
-
When the Lafayette Park Board voted in January to close the municipal golf course, there were no future plans for the site. Now, seven firms have come…
-
A group from the Lafayette area is preparing to meet with some of Indiana’s Congressional delegation February 29 - March 2.They hope to share some of…