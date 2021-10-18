-
State education officials want $4 million from CTB, the testing company they blame for problems with last year’s ISTEP test, arguing the company did not…
The 22-member panel tasked with developing a new standardized assessment test to replace the ISTEP will begin meeting soon.Lawmakers mandated the ISTEP…
Gov. Mike Pence says he’s working with legislators to ensure Indiana’s transition to new academic standards and a new standardized test shouldn’t affect…
The State Board of Education has put off setting the so-called “cut scores” for passing ISTEP after last-minute concerns about the test's…
As Indiana begins the transition to a new company to design and administer the ISTEP exam, legislators are discussing whether to scrap the test in favor…
The State Board of Education met Wednesday for the first time since half the board’s members were replaced and spent the day focused on testing.When it…
The ISTEP exam will survive another year, after a legislative flirtation with replacing it.The Senate twice passed bills to get rid of ISTEP in favor of a…
One of Mitch Daniels’ pushes as Purdue President has been to try to amass as much data as he can showing his school is, by a phalanx of empirical…
The road to this year’s ISTEP+ test has been bumpy. Recurring problems with technology and last-minute legislative changes to trim the length of the test…
The General Assembly passed the halfway mark of so-called “education session” this week, and so far state standardized testing has dominated much of the…