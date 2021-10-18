-
Indiana is set to unveil ILEARN results later this week, and officials say the data is a key tool to gauge student learning during the pandemic. But some…
Some parents of online learners still have lingering concerns about sending their children back to school – specifically for in-person standardized tests…
A group of superintendents from around the state has written a letter this week criticizing the way the process of re-writing the state assessment has…
The panel creating the framework for a new state assessment is now considering a different timeline for the new test.The 2015 General Assembly created the…
The panel that will decide the future of Indiana standardized testing is now complete, officials announced Friday. Gov. Mike Pence and House Speaker Brian…
Gov. Mike Pence signed a bill into law Tuesday that eliminates the current statewide student assessment and lays plans for a new one. The law creates a…
The Fort Wayne Community School board has voted to not help the Indiana Department of Education pilot questions for next year’s ISTEP. Participation would…
A move to replace ISTEP with a shorter test is on legislators' radar for a second straight year -- but the House and Senate have traded places.Both…
Results from the ISTEP+ test administered during the 2014-15 school year have finally been released – but the picture they paint is not pretty for Indiana…