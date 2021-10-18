-
Amid concerns about cost and effectiveness, the State Budget Committee tabled a vote Friday on adding new security measures to Indiana Statehouse…
-
It’s a new year and Purdue’s president has a couple resolutions:He’d like to expand the student body by several hundred students per class. Where they’ll…
-
State Superintendent Glenda Ritz outlined the Department of Education’s proposed budget Thursday to the state budget committee.The main concern of…
-
Leaders from Indiana’s public universities made their biennial trip to the State Budget Committee on Wednesday in advance of a new state budget that…
-
Purdue officials have presented their capital projects request to the State Budget Committee for the next two-year budget cycle. University Chief…
-
Governor Mike Pence wants a one percent increase for K through 12 school funding in each of the next two years, but schools would have to earn the extra…
-
State revenues are expected to grow at a modest pace in the next few years. That’s based on new forecasts unveiled Monday. State fiscal analysts predict…
-
Purdue will use $33.1 million to move away from coal-powered energy and toward natural gas.The money comes from what was supposed to be used to build a…
-
Heading into the last month of the fiscal year, Indiana’s general fund revenues are nearly on target with the most recent revenue forecast.Through eleven…
-
In the wake of two separate mistakes that caused more than $500 million in tax dollars to be misplaced, Governor Mitch Daniels ordered an independent…