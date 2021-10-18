-
Some would say parenting is a team sport – there’s even a book with that title.But what happens when the two coaches have slightly different game plans?
-
About this time of year, college students are getting their things together for a return to campus.For those going for the first time, their parents are…
-
Father’s Day is Sunday – a time to celebrate fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the influence of fathers in society.While there’s one special day set aside…
-
Construction of two buildings this summer will change the look of Northwestern Avenue in West Lafayette – just north and south of Stadium Avenue.One of…
-
The exterior illuminations of Clark Griswold in the movie Christmas Vacation are famous. Some people use his display as a model when lighting up their own…
-
Although time travel often has been dreamed of and much has been written about it, no one has seemed to master it.No one, that is, except Lafayette…
-
Lifelong learning – it’s something people seek out to improve themselves or just to keep their minds sharp.But as Lafayette resident Steve Eddy will tell…
-
Formal dining can be a little stressful for some people – multiple utensils, figuring out which glass of water is yours, and otherwise trying not to…
-
During this week in March, 1964, the Beatles had the top three songs in the United States, and just as many more on Billboard’s Top 100 list.In the years…
-
With the NFL getting closer to the play-offs and the beginning of the college bowl games – it’s a good time to be a football fan.But Lafayette resident…