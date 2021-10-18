Student Loans

-
Next year, Purdue opens its Polytechnic High School in Indianapolis. It’ll work within the Indianapolis Public Schools, but also be a competitor in some…
-
Congresspeople liked the idea so much the first time he brought it up, they asked Mitch Daniels back to address it at length. Several months after…
-
Even though the average American student racks up $35,000 in college loan debt, the vast majority believe it’s worth it.That’s the key finding among the…
-
The way to a meaningful college education is becoming increasingly complicated. The nation’s job force is demanding a college degree at the same time it’s…
-
Mitch Daniels has tried to make his time as Purdue President about student affordability – so this month in our regular conversation with him, we ask…
-
Indiana University senior Kathryn Johnson figured out last year that she wanted to be a nurse. Her dad was hospitalized and she was fascinated by what she…
-
While the cost of college across the country has been going up, so has the average amount of student loan debt. Legislation in both the state and federal…
-
Purdue’s two-year-old tuition freeze appears to be lowering the amount of debt Boilermakers are assuming.In the 2010-2011 school year, students on the…
-
Purdue’s outgoing student body president is calling on Congress to keep subsidized student loan interest rates low.Brett Highley joined student body…