-
An ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips is causing automobile makers in Indiana to temporarily halt production. The problem is highlighting continued…
-
Subaru is ahead of schedule on hiring 1,200 new workers at its only factory in the U.S., in Lafayette.A thousand new employees are already at work at…
-
Subaru is cutting back on production and overtime at its Indiana factory to free up parts for a major recall. The Japanese car-maker has to fix a steering…
-
A fourth vehicle model is set to be manufactured at Lafayette’s Subaru of Indiana Automotive plant beginning in 2018.SIA officials announced Monday that a…
-
Subaru of Indiana Automotive announced today the Lafayette plant will be increasing its workforce and production by nearly a third -- and adding 1,200 new…
-
Lafayette’s South Tipp Park is getting a makeover.The city is partnering with Subaru of Indiana Automotive on the $260,000 project.Crews are ripping out…
-
The Lafayette Redevelopment Commission has unanimously approved tax abatements for Subaru of Indiana Automotive.The tax breaks are the first step in the…
-
Lafayette mayor Tony Roswarski says while there is widespread damage from yesterday's storms, the city is faring well.He says there were only a handful of…
-
A blue 2014 Subaru Outback - that was the honored car at the Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) plant Wednesday.The Lafayette facility produced it as its…
-
Subaru of Indiana Automotive plans to expand its Lafayette plant again. The company announced Wednesday morning it will add production of the Subaru…