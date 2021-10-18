-
Indiana is getting more people with mental health and substance use disorders connected with “peer supports” – trained professionals who have personal…
Indiana’s Republican U.S. Senator wants to expand national efforts to address infectious diseases caused by substance abuse disorders.The Scott County HIV…
Governor Mike Pence announced Wednesday plans for a new $120 million mental health hospital on the east side of Indianapolis. The state is partnering with…
Governor Mike Pence has acted on eight recommendations from the first two meetings of the drug abuse task force, drawing praise from state and federal…