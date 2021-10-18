-
The head of Exodus Refugee Immigration says Syrian refugees in Indiana are relieved and feeling positive after a federal court blocked Governor Mike…
The U.S. Court of Appeals has ruled against Governor Mike Pence in a lawsuit seeking to block federal funds for resettling Syrian refugees in Indiana.The…
A panel of federal judges heard arguments Wednesday on a case challenging Governor Mike Pence’s attempt to withhold funds from programs helping Syrian…
A federal judge will not temporarily halt her ruling, and the state will have to provide funding to refugee resettlement organizations while the legal…
The Attorney General's office has filed the expected appeal of the ruling that blocks Governor Mike Pence's plan to deny assistance to Syrian refugees…
Exodus Refugee Immigration is expecting to resettle several Syrian refugee families in Indiana over the next few months, despite Gov. Pence’s continued…
A federal judge Monday said Indiana can’t block Syrian refugees from coming to the state, ruling the state’s actions are discriminatory.Last December,…
In federal court Friday, Indiana officials defended the state’s right to withhold money from groups helping resettle Syrian refugees.One of those…
Indianapolis Republican Senator Mike Delph says he felt morally compelled to share the stories of proud, law-abiding Muslim-Americans in the wake of…
Indiana faith leaders will meet Friday with Syrian refugee families in Indianapolis.Leaders from the Christian, Jewish and Muslim faiths will gather with…