tax increment financing district

Mayors and city leaders boast about their economic benefits, but a new study says TIF Districts may not be all they're touted to be. Ball State University…
The West Lafayette Redevelopment Commission has a spending plan for 2014 that totals nearly $4 million. The money comes from tax increment financing (TIF)…
Lafayette is in the process of refunding several bonds in order to save money.The city’s Redevelopment Authority and Commission both approved the plan…
The Levee area of West Lafayette should see improvements to the flow of traffic for cars, bikes, and pedestrians.Redevelopment Commission members approved…
The effort to run a fiber optic network to every home and business in Lafayette and parts of Tippecanoe County has taken a significant step forward.…
The city of Frankfort is taking steps to promote business growth in Clinton County.The newly formed Redevelopment Commission has established four tax…