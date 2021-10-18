-
Lawmakers are giving mixed input on a bill about teacher licensing waivers, and members of a House committee shared concerns about the proposal during a…
-
PROPERTY TAXES FOR FARMERSThe House and Senate Thursday passed a bill that addresses what supporters call rapidly increasing tax bills for farmers. The…
-
ABORTION BANSAfter days of negotiations and nearly an hour of emotional debate on the floor, the House Wednesday sent a bill to the governor that bans…
-
Fewer people are signing up to become teachers in Indiana. The number of new licenses dropped over 10,000 in three school years. Hoping to combat the…
-
In considering solutions for recruiting new teachers and retaining existing personnel to combat Indiana's teacher shortage, state education leaders know…
-
As Indiana policymakers prepare for the 2016 legislative session, they are defining the issues they plan to address – and, like last year, education falls…
-
Despite assertions from conservative economists and lawmakers, the data is clear: Indiana is indeed experiencing a teacher shortage.Since the issue came…
-
Statehouse discussions on how to address a teacher shortage are centered largely on why and whether there's a shortage to begin with.The number of…
-
By now you’ve likely heard this headline: Indiana – like many other states across the country – is facing a teacher shortage.The number of first-year…