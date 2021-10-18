-
Rossville students will attend a homeroom period this school year to learn about technological responsibility. Schools have also added three…
-
Purdue Air Link wireless internet is now available off-campus. The network has been expanded to areas of Lafayette and West Lafayette that already carry…
-
As bars and breweries stock up for New Year‘s Eve, some will use an app from a Carmel company to make sure they‘re not tapped out. Because you can‘t see…
-
President Obama is pushing for schools to increase their use of technology in the classroom. Teachers nationwide are introducing “Bring Your Own Device”…
-
Once upon a time, Jaime Burkhart would have been considered a “librarian.”“My job description title in Monroe County is ‘media specialist’,” Burkhart…
-
Technology developers in Greater Lafayette are coming together to address local business issues.Local non-profit Lafayettech is hosting a “Community Apps…
-
Students in the Tippecanoe School Corporation will be able to use electronic and mobile devices more often next school year.The district will allow cell…
-
Robots will create new job opportunities in computing, repair and policing. Of course it will be years, maybe generations before they can do what high-rise construction workers do. Something seemingly outlandish just 10 years ago is suddenly demonstrably possible.