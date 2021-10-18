-
A Saturday breakfast with lawmakers who represent Tippecanoe County in the Indiana General Assembly generated so many questions from attendees about…
When Crawfordsville State Representative Tim Brown was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident earlier this month, it caused many questions to come to…
When the head of the budget-writing House Ways and Means Committee is from your city, there’s the temptation to ask for some carve-outs – hometown perks,…
A week after he announced he was stepping down as head of the Montgomery County Republican Party, John Pickerill now says he’ll run for the Indiana…
A Carmel-based nursing home builder is suing the state, seeking to strike down a 2015 moratorium on new nursing home construction in most of the Indiana.…
An education bill in the Indiana House would expand what parents can do with state-allocated school money.Right now, parents can use cash that would…
House Speaker Brian Bosma (R-Indianapolis) Monday laid out his caucus’ plan for road funding, which includes a pair of tax increases. Part of the House…
Indiana's sales tax revenues have under-performed this fiscal year and a new revenue forecast predicts the state won't collects as much as previously…
The Indiana Economic Development Corporation will soon decide which regions are awarded $84 million for the Regional Cities Initiative, and lawmakers…
While Democrats have criticized Governor Pence's road funding plan for not including money for local streets, Republicans are uneasy about the use of a…