A buzz phrase in small Indiana communities the last several years has been “quality-of-life.” One group in Frankfort – a diverse town of 16,000 -- hopes…
WBAA's Kristin Malavenda speaks with Tippecanoe Arts Federation executive director Tetia Lee.
The Tippecanoe Arts Federation (TAF) is honoring its Bravo award winners. The event Wednesday brought together lawmakers, businesses, and members of the…
The Tippecanoe Arts Federation (TAF) is renovating, restoring and expanding its historic home.Work is underway on the first phase of the project, which…
The Tippecanoe Arts Federation is helping 32 organizations in the region fund projects and initiatives.TAF is giving the groups $121,000 for various…
The Tippecanoe Arts Federation is helping other community organizations launch projects.TAF awarded $300,000 to nine groups.The funds are intended for…