-
The Tippecanoe County Health Department on Wednesday “strongly” recommended that residents continue to wear masks, even as the state is expected to lift…
-
Tippecanoe County Health officials say they believe NCAA championship games expected to be held on the campus of Purdue University can be carried out…
-
The Indiana State Department of Health added 288 confirmed COVID-19 cases for Tippecanoe County in its Friday update, coming within one case of the…
-
Tippecanoe County remained in the orange category on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 metrics map Wednesday, as local case counts and…
-
Tippecanoe County’s syringe exchange program was extended for two more years Wednesday.In a two to one vote, Tippecanoe County commissioners approved the…
-
Tippecanoe County has passed a COVID-19 testing positivity benchmark, activating a county health department order now set to take effect Tuesday.The…
-
Tippecanoe County Health Officer Dr. Jeremy Adler said Wednesday the local surge in COVID-19 cases is reaching a “crisis level”, as the systems in place…
-
*Results were updated on this page at 2:55 p.m Nov. 14With the majority of votes counted Tuesday evening, below are the Tippecanoe County results of this…
-
UPDATE, 8/13/20: The Tippecanoe County Health Department has issued a revised version of this order. Restaurant drive-throughs -- and curbside and…
-
Tippecanoe County Health Officer Dr. Jeremy Adler said Purdue University’s Protect Purdue Plan -- released last week -- is “well thought out”, including…