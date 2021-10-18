-
The Tippecanoe County Commissioners passed an ordinance Monday fining residents who discard non-recyclable items at the county’s recycling drop-off…
-
Commercial wind energy technology is no longer allowed within Tippecanoe County. County Commissioners unanimously approved a ban on large-scale wind farms…
-
An ordinance that would ban large-scale wind farms from Tippecanoe County is moving on to county commissioners for approval and implementation. The Area…
-
The Tippecanoe County Commissioners are one vote away from changing their policy on how the county courthouse may be used for displays and…
-
Tippecanoe County is enlisting help from man’s best friend to make court appearances less stressful for abused and neglected children.Court Appointed…
-
Tippecanoe County officials may be coalescing around the idea of using a mobile unit to house the county’s recently-approved syringe services…
-
Property owners will have an opportunity next month to comment on the Tippecanoe County Board of Commissioners' plan to create a new property tax to fund…
-
The 2015 budget for Tippecanoe County is roughly four-percent higher than in 2014.The $41.3-million spending plan was unanimously approved by Council…
-
Tippecanoe County officials have begun the process of finalizing the 2015 spending plan.Budget hearings began this morning, with a roughly $1.5-million…
-
A White County company is looking to relocate to Tippecanoe County.Jessup Paper box is currently housed in several buildings in Brookston.Owner Butch…