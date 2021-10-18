-
CORONER It was a close race, but Tippecanoe County Coroner Donna Hart Avolt eked out a 266-vote win over rival Mark Buono Tuesday. Avolt is the widow of…
-
Earlier this week, the Tippecanoe County Coroner requested, and received, and additional $80,000 for her budget.WBAA’s Kristin Malavenda spoke with Donna…
-
The Tippecanoe County Council has appropriated an additional $80,000 for the Coroner’s Office.Coroner Donna Avolt says they have already spent more than…
-
The Tippecanoe County Council has approved an additional $30,000 for the coroner’s budget.Coroner Donna Avolt says the money is needed to cover the cost…
-
Tippecanoe County officials are mourning the death of an elected official.Coroner Martin Avolt was killed in a one-car crash yesterday morning while…
-
A person has been killed after reportedly walking in front of a train in downtown Lafayette.Emergency crews were called to Riehle Plaza around 8 a.m.…