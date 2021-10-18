-
Tippecanoe County Sheriff Candidate Bob Goldsmith says his plan for school safety, if he’s elected in November, is to keep doing what the county is…
-
FOR SHERIFFThe Republican candidates for Tippecanoe County Sheriff focused on the opioid crisis in their debate Tuesday night.Multiple questions about the…
-
Though the announcement came a few days earlier than he’d planned, West Lafayette Police Chief Jason Dombkowski says he’s running for Tippecanoe County…
-
Tippecanoe County will have a new sheriff in less than a month.Tracy Brown is leaving the post because he has served two four-year terms—that’s the limit…
-
The Tippecanoe County Sheriff is encouraging residents to stay off the roads as much as possible today.Tracy Brown says there is still a lot of work to do…