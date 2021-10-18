-
The Indiana Supreme Court denied Attorney General Todd Rokita’s effort to halt a lawsuit between the governor and the General Assembly over emergency…
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita lost in court again over a controversial emergency powers law recently created by the General Assembly.The new law,…
Indiana is seeking more $154 million from individuals and businesses with ties to Indiana Virtual School and Indiana Virtual Academy, online public…
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita released a document this week called the "Parent Bill of Rights" that, in part, condemns teaching about race in…
Attorneys for Gov. Eric Holcomb and Attorney General Todd Rokita faced off in court Wednesday over an emergency powers lawsuit.A new state law, HB 1123,…
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita thinks an Indiana University policy that asks for proof of COVID-19 vaccination violates a new state law.Rokita…
Attorney General Todd Rokita is leading a multi-state effort calling on the Biden administration to drop a proposal aimed at funding more comprehensive…
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita wants Gov. Eric Holcomb’s lawsuit against the General Assembly to stop before it goes any further.Holcomb sued…
Todd Rokita was sworn in Monday as Indiana’s new attorney general. And his inaugural address promised “liberty in action” under his administration.Rokita…
Attorney General Curtis Hill wants the U.S. Supreme Court to consider a lawsuit filed by the Texas attorney general that seeks to overturn the results of…