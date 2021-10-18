-
Former Lieutenant Gov. Sue Ellspermann faces more than two dozen competitors in her bid to be the next president of Ivy Tech Community College.More than…
-
Cross one name off of Ivy Tech's presidential candidate list.Congresswoman Susan Brooks (R-5th) had been mentioned as a possible candidate for the…
-
Ivy Tech Community College President Tom Snyder, who's led the statewide network of two-year schools since 2007, will retire next year.The Ivy Tech Board…
-
Ivy Tech officials say they welcome a state-ordered review of the school’s programs.Legislators instructed the Commission for Higher Education to examine…
-
Leading up to his State of Union address tonight, President Obama announced he wants to make community college tuition free to encourage more people to…
-
Ivy Tech’s President says provisions of the Affordable Care Act requiring large employers to offer health insurance to people who work at least 30 hours…
-
The Indiana Career Council is hoping community colleges in other states will yield new, innovative suggestions for improving Indiana’s community college…
-
Ivy Tech and Purdue University are combining education and industry to form the Crossroads Smart Grid Training Program.The goal is to train students and…