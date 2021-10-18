Tony Roswarksi

-
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: Lafayette’s city budget was presented this month, with raises for city employees and reminders that COVID-19 will…
-
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: there’s debate across the country about different reforms for law enforcement – including the idea of “defunding the…
-
After Lafayette lost a prominent sports event and cancelled two summer festivals, the city’s left to fill those gaps in the calendar.The Taste of…
-
Construction of Lafayette’s new softball complex is set to begin this fall and city officials hope to complete it by next spring.The park will have four…
-
The Lafayette City Council Tuesday night passed the first reading of an ordinance that would give the mayor and other elected officials a 5.5-percent…
-
Lafayette area leaders are urging residents to use caution when going outside. The bitter wind chills can lead to frost bite quickly.Lafayette Mayor Tony…
-
Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski has declared a Snow Emergency until further notice. The action, which took effect Sunday at 12 a.m., allows 12 hours for…
-
The city of Lafayette has named a new superintendent for its Parks Department.Claudine Laufman is taking over the position, effective immediately.She has…
-
Governor Mike Pence will tour Indiana communities hit by yesterday's storms.That includes Lafayette, where the governor will join Mayor Tony Roswarski to…
-
The City of Lafayette is in the process of putting cars where they belong.Council members gave initial approval to updating the rules for parking…