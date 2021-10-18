-
It was a packed house at the Frankfort Middle School cafetorium – a lunch room with an arched stage off to one side. Supporters of incumbent Mayor Chris…
-
Chris McBarnes will still be one of Indiana’s youngest mayors when he’s re-elected later this year. So how might a second term 20-something use that to…
-
So much in city government revolves around money. If a city is flush with it, almost magical things can happen.If, like Frankfort and many other…
-
Some questions for the mayor on this month's program:You and I spoke a couple weeks ago when the city pool was closed about some of the overhaul that was…