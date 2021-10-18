-
At the Tippecanoe County Board of Health meeting Wednesday morning, County Commissioner Tracy Brown told board members that it wouldn’t be possible to…
While the city of West Lafayette mandated mask-wearing this week to combat the spread of COVID-19, face coverings still won’t be required in Lafayette and…
Following the closure of the West Lafayette recycling center Monday, Tippecanoe County Commissioners say they’re open to ideas for dealing with the…
Commercial wind energy technology is no longer allowed within Tippecanoe County. County Commissioners unanimously approved a ban on large-scale wind farms…
Even though the number of hepatitis C cases in Tippecanoe County has doubled since 2013, location concerns keep blocking implementation of a syringe…
Two local law enforcement agencies are joining police departments across the nation in equipping officers with an antidote to heroin overdoses.But not…
Inmates at the Tippecanoe County Jail will soon have access to expanded health care services.The county has entered into a contract with Muncie-based…
Inmates at the Tippecanoe County Jail could soon have access to expanded health care services.Newly-elected sheriff Barry Richard is continuing with a…
Tippecanoe County will have a new sheriff in less than a month.Tracy Brown is leaving the post because he has served two four-year terms—that’s the limit…
In Tippecanoe County, it was an upset win in the County Assessor’s race.Democrat Eric Grossman won 53-percent of the vote compared to 47-percent for…