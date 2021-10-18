-
The Senate sent legislation to the governor Wednesday to impose new abortion reporting requirements on all doctors and hospitals across the state.The bill…
Indiana is now the sixth state to formally request a constitutional convention.The Constitution gives states the power to force consideration of…
Senate Republicans are proposing what they call an “alternative” to their original legislation protecting the LGBT community from discrimination.The new…
Governor Pence says he's reached no conclusions about legislation to extend civil rights protections to gays and lesbians.Both parties in the Senate have…
State school superintendent Glenda Ritz would remain chair of the State Board of Education until after she wins or loses reelection next year, under the…
Legislators are crafting a grant program aimed at improving Indiana‘s sixth-worst in the nation infant mortality rate. Instead of state initiatives to…
The Senate Tuesday passed a bill banning doctors from performing abortions if the procedures are requested for the sole reason of the fetus’ gender or…
Senate Democrats Thursday made an unsuccessful attempt to change the makeup of the State Board of Education, as an amendment that would have preserved the…
Senate lawmakers Tuesday approved a bill allowing religious and faith-based organizations to hire employees based on religion.Sen. Travis Holdman’s,…
For the second time in a week, a legislative committee has taken a step toward removing State Superintendent Glenda Ritz as chair of the State Board of…