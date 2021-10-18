U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

-
The federal Environmental Protection Agency is considering making rules for more than 60 different contaminants in drinking water that aren’t regulated…
Gov. Eric Holcomb has vetoed a law that would require gasoline with 15 percent ethanol to be labeled at the pump. E15 gas can harm the engines of cars…
A union representing employees at the Environmental Protection Agency in the Midwest is celebrating the end of the Trump administration. Members of the…
Indiana received a federal grant to help update water infrastructure and keep children safe from lead. Among other things, children exposed to lead can…
The Environmental Protection Agency has been tightening pollution standards for toxic emissions, and regulations are likely to increase in the future.The…
More than 100 Indiana sewage systems, including those in Lafayette and West Lafayette, are undergoing millions of dollars in upgrades to comply with U.S.…
President Barack Obama awarded two Hoosiers the nation’s top civilian honor Tuesday night.Lee Hamilton and William Ruckelshaus were recognized in the…
Environmental groups are gearing up for their annual "Greening the Statehouse" event this weekend at the University of Indianapolis, where they'll be…
Indiana physicians and public health experts say Governor Mike Pence would be irresponsible if, as he’s pledged, he opposes the EPA’s Clean Power Plan.…
The Environmental Protection Agency is reducing the amount of biofuel required in gasoline by 1 billion gallons — that exceeds the total amount of ethanol…