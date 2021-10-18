-
Indiana’s 2022 U.S. Senate race is starting to take shape. Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott is taking steps to join the campaign, seeking to unseat incumbent…
-
The tone of Indiana’s Senate race turned sharply negative essentially since Evan Bayh joined the campaign in July.Indiana Public Broadcasting’s Brandon…
-
Indiana’s race for U.S. Senate between Republican Todd Young and Democrat Evan Bayh is going negative, with no end in sight.Almost immediately after Evan…
-
Former Senator Evan Bayh will seek to regain his old job, making the official announcement Wednesday that he’s joining the race for Indiana’s open U-S…
-
Indiana’s Democratic Senator Joe Donnelly participated in a nearly 15-hour filibuster on gun control in the wake of the Orlando nightclub…
-
Republican Congressman Todd Young cruised to a double-digit victory Tuesday, finishing off a bitter and sometimes divisive Senate primary race against…
-
Republican U.S. Senate candidates Marlin Stutzman and Todd Young met Monday for their first and only televised debate prior to Indiana’s May 3 primary…
-
Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly introduced an amendment to federal legislation Wednesday that addresses the national opioid and heroin use…
-
Former Mitch Daniels chief of staff Eric Holcomb has quit the race for U.S. Senate.Holcomb formally pulled out of the race half an hour before the noon…
-
One of the five candidates for Indiana's open U.S. Senate seat has quit the race.Former Arc of Indiana director John M. Dickerson reported just $34,000 in…