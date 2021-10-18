-
The NAACP is offering up to $300 for African American residents struggling to pay their energy bills due to COVID-19. This comes about a week after the…
UPDATE: On Wednesday, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission ordered state-regulated utilities to offer payment plans of at least six months for their…
Hoosiers whose jobs were affected by COVID-19 could get access to some help with utility costs.Those who lost their jobs – or had hours significantly cut…
The state plans to look into how the pandemic has affected Indiana utilities and their customers. This comes just days after Gov. Eric Holcomb extended…
Utility companies will soon be allowed to resume disconnections for unpaid bills. The state’s consumer advocate group is asking the Indiana Utility…
Several gas and electric utilities in Indiana are seeking financial relief due to COVID-19. But consumer advocates worry this could make energy bills even…
It’s been a year of turmoil for Frankfort city government.The State Board of Accounts is investigating possible embezzlement by a former parks…
A couple weeks ago, when Indiana American Water Company announced its water needed treatment for possible contamination, it wasn’t just the water that…