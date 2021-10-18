Vaneta Becker

-
Indiana’s new, two-year, $36 billion state budget is headed for its final negotiation phase after the Senate approved its version of the spending plan…
-
An energy efficiency plan requested by Governor Pence is on its way to his desk.The Senate has given final approval to a bill requiring electric utilities…
-
Legislation regulating people who manufacture and sell liquids used in e-cigarettes took a step closer to the governor’s desk Tuesday. Its Senate sponsor…
-
The Senate Tuesday passed a bill banning doctors from performing abortions if the procedures are requested for the sole reason of the fetus’ gender or…
-
Proposed legislation that passed a Senate committee Wednesday places stricter regulation on the dispensing of the abortion-inducing drug known as RU-486…
-
An amendment by House Democrats to place Right to Work on a statewide referendum has been redrafted and filed, but Democrats remained off the floor…