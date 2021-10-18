-
In 2011, Alex Randolph was in Iraq, in the middle of a tour of duty with the Army. What happened one evening would haunt him for years, and change the...
An estimated 8 million people in the United States suffer from PTSD, post-traumatic stress disorder.In Indiana, as many as 50,000 Hoosier veterans could…
The American Legion Honor Guard opened Lafayette’s Veterans’ Day ceremony Friday morning with a rifle salute in Riehle Plaza downtown.President of the…
Indiana lawmakers are exploring changes to the way money is dispersed from the state’s Military Family Relief Fund.Debate in a study committee hearing…
A bill penned by Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly would seek to address doctor shortages in military hospitals by training physician assistants to administer…
Gov. Mike Pence Tuesday signed more than a dozen bills he says will expand benefits and opportunities for Indiana’s military servicemembers and veterans.…
Senate Republicans are proposing expanding the Military Family Relief Fund to include combat veterans who served before 9-11. The General Assembly created…
The unemployment rate among Indiana’s veterans is about the same as the state’s overall average of 5.4-percent.But when you break it down and look…
The Crawfordsville American Legion plans to bring the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall back next August – if the post can raise the $10,000 or more…
U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary Bob McDonald says his department is making progress in rebuilding trust lost in last year’s scandal involving manipulated…