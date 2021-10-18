-
MENTAL HEALTH The Indiana Youth Institute’s annual Kids Count Data Book is out Monday and much of the information focuses on the health of Hoosier kids.In…
-
Lafayette Police Thursday confirmed violent crime did, in fact, increase in the city in 2015.“Where we saw probably our biggest jump in 2015 was in…
-
Soon-to-be Indianapolis Chief of Police Troy Riggs is perfectly aware that his new job is not going to be an easy one, and is prepared to meet…
-
Attorney General Greg Zoeller is launching a new division within his office aimed at boosting services for victims of violent and sexual crimes. Indiana’s…