-
Last minute COVID-19 diagnoses have left some Hoosier voters frustrated and unable to vote.Jose Travez from Marion County is one of those voters. He said…
-
*Results were updated on this page at 2:55 p.m Nov. 14With the majority of votes counted Tuesday evening, below are the Tippecanoe County results of this…
-
Indiana residents must be registered to vote 29 days before each election. What do you need on Election Day? What do you need to register to vote? Can you…
-
Advocacy groups are suing Indiana over a state law that prevents voters from asking a court to extend polling place hours on Election Day when there are…
-
It’s unlikely Tippecanoe County will have new election machines to use in the 2020 election.Election Board Chairman Randy Vonderheide calls it “very…
-
PRESIDENTTrump/Pence (R): 48.59%Clinton/Kaine (D): 43.05%Johnson/Weld (L): 6.33%U.S. SENATETodd Young (R): 47.72%Evan Bayh (D): 45.86%Lucy Brenton (L):…
-
Six months before the November general election, the Tippecanoe County Election Board is shopping for a new contractor to provide computer software needed…
-
Hoosiers going to the polls next month will be able to take a photo of their ballot after a federal judge halted a new state law banning so-called “ballot…