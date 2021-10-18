-
The Environmental Protection Agency has announced new fuel standards for big trucks, including a 25 percent cut to tractor-trailer emissions and fuel use…
A Lafayette manufacturer’s successful fundraiser means $165,000 is going to local charities.Wabash National raised most of that from its corporate…
Industry Week magazine lists Wabash National one of the best manufacturers in the United States. The Lafayette-based company is ranked at number 49 on the…
Sales are up, but net income is down for a major Lafayette manufacturer. That's part of the second quarter results for Wabash National.Figures show the…
Four companies are getting incentives for expanding or bringing their business to Lafayette.The city council signed off on tax abatements for Alcoa,…
Wabash National is looking to increase its production in Lafayette.The company is seeking a tax abatement from the city to begin manufacturing vacuum tank…
A Lafayette semi-trailer manufacturer has renovated 20,000 square feet of space to show off past and current products, and recent innovations. The…
Wabash National is reporting net income of $7.5 million dollars for the 4th quarter of 2011.That compares with net income of a little less than $5 million…