The Wabash Valley Youth Symphony presents its next concert Sunday, May 16th at 7 pm at the Long Center for the Arts in Lafayette. The program includes the…
The 20th season of the Wabash Valley Youth Symphony began Saturday, November 17th. On this month's Arts Spotlight, Director of Artistic Planning Regan…
This Sunday night the Wabash Valley Youth Symphony performs their spring concert at the Long Center in Lafayette. WBAA's John Clare spoke with conductor…
The Wabash Valley Youth Symphony present their next concert Sunday, February 10th at 7 pm at the Long Center for the Arts in Lafayette. The program…
The Wabash Valley Youth Symphony present their 18th season opening concert Sunday, November 11th at 7 pm at the Long Center for the Arts in Lafayette. The…
WBAA's John Clare recently spoke with the Wabash Valley Youth Symphony's guest soloists Lily Kostraba, violin and David Kim, cello performing in the next…
WBAA's John Clare recently spoke with the Wabash Valley Youth Symphony's guest soloists Carol Letcher, mezzo and Jackie Zhou, flute performing in the next…
The Wabash Valley Youth Symphony present their 17th season opening concert Sunday, November 12th at 7 pm at the Long Center for the Arts in Lafayette. The…
WBAA's John Clare recently spoke with the Wabash Valley Youth Symphony's Guest Director Adam Bodony, and Connor Hainje, cello soloist and member of the…
WBAA's John Clare recently spoke with the Wabash Valley Youth Symphony's Guest Director Todd Craven, trumpeter Eli Trout and Sam Craig, bass soloist in…