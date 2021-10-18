-
When Crawfordsville won the state’s Stellar Cities designation a couple years ago, the project was based around a building called Fusion 54, which would…
-
The City of Crawfordsville has parted ways with an economic development group that Mayor Todd Barton has said wasn’t marketing the city effectively.This…
-
What happens when a mayor takes on one of the nation’s largest employers over a few hundred yards of road?That’s the situation Todd Barton finds himself…
-
Indiana liquor stores, once the biggest opponents of legislation legalizing Sunday alcohol sales, are now backing the bill after a House committee made a…
-
Food banks across the country are vying for $1 million. The money comes from Wal-Mart’s “Fighting Hunger Together” program.It will give the grand prize to…