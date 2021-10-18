-
Attributing it to the tax changes made by congressional Republicans late last year, Walmart handed out bonuses to employees across the country…
A new milk bottling plant outside Fort Wayne will be among the largest in the nation, and the state is hoping it's just the beginning of much-needed…
Walmart says it plans to build a milk processing plant in Fort Wayne -- that would employ about 200 people to the area by the end of 2017.Those jobs will…
A former associate dean of students at Purdue will not spend time in prison.Tippecanoe Superior Court Five Judge Les Meade sentenced Pablo Malavenda to…
A Tippecanoe County judge is considering the punishment for a former Purdue associate dean.Judge Les Meade accepted Pablo Malavenda’s plea of guilty for…