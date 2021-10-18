Warner Classics

-
The original version of Ole King Cole goes like this:Good King Cole,And he call'd for his Bowle,And he call'd for Fidler's three;And there was Fiddle,…
Christina and Michelle Naughton have been hailed by the San Francisco Examiner for their “stellar musicianship, technical mastery, and awe-inspiring…
It's the first studio recording in six years from soprano Angela Gheorghiu, and what an album Eternamente is! The verissimo album, as it is subtitled, is…
When Ora, a choral group founded in 2014, began recording their Many Are the Wonders release in February 2016, they were sadden by the death of composer…
Medals have historically been given as prizes: Gold, Silver, and Bronze…They represent the first three Ages of Man in Greek mythology: the Golden Age,…
Mstislav Rostropovich was one of the great cellists of all time. Over 100 works were written for him by composers as diverse as Krzysztof Penderecki,…
The very latest release from Turkish pianist Fazil Say is music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The six cd set was recorded in Mozart's hometown of Salzburg,…